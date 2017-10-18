Islamabad - Federal Minister for Education Baligh-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said that the development of knowledge economy can help in ending the poverty and crime in the country.

He said this in a ceremony organised by Higher Education Commission (HEC), to celebrate the 200th birthday of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan in order to pay him a glowing tribute here at the Commission Secretariat on Tuesday.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan not only created awareness among the Muslims of Sub-continent about the significance of modern, scientific education, but he also advocated their case in front of the British Empire in a strong manner.

He said Sir Syed Ahmed Khan laid the foundation of academic pursuits, adding that Pakistan now has 188 universities with a remarkably increased funding for higher education sector. Quoting Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, he said poverty results in increased crime rate. “We have a solution to poverty and crimes in development of knowledge economy,” he underlined.

The minister revealed that the Government has developed a value-intensive national curriculum which focuses character building of Pakistan youth.