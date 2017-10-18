Islamabad - The Ministry of Narcotics Control (MNC) in collaboration with the National Highways and Motorways Police, Islamabad, organised an Awareness Session on Drugs on 17th October 2017 at the NHMP Headquarters, Islamabad.

The Session was attended by the field Inspectors / Sub-Inspectors of the NHMP, Farha Naz, Senior Office bearer of Pakistan Girls Guide Association, Tasneem Mir, Assistant Professor, Islamabad Model College for Girls, G-10/4, Islamabad along with the senior Girls Guide Students of the college. The Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control was the Chief Guest of the occasion. The IG, NH & MP was also there. The panel of the MNC included Aneela Shehryaar, Clinical Psychologist and Internationally Certified Addiction Professional and Akbar Ghani Khan Khattak, Section Officer. The basic purpose of the activity was to supplement drugs awareness of the field officers; and to sensitize them about severity of the prevailing drug situation. Further, they were also told as to how they could play their role in fighting menace of the drugs. The Session was followed by the Q&A Session.

The Secretary MNC in his address shared with the audience that the MNC firmly aims at promoting awareness about hazards of the drugs particularly in youth across the country through print and electronic media. The IG Police thanked the MNC for organizing the awareness session.

He also resolved to work together with the MNC along with various other LEAs to cope up with the challenging situation. He also suggested that the MNC may hold such awareness Session in all zones of the NHMP.