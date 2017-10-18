Islamabad - National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) organized a workshop on Road Safety and Narcotics Drugs Abuse Awareness on Tuesday at Motorway Police Lines Headquarters, Islamabad. The workshop was organized in collaborations with Ministry of Narcotics Control (MNC). NH&MP officials, Representatives of Civil Society, Pakistan Girls Guides, as well as students and teachers attended the workshop.

The participants at the workshop emphasized that awareness is the key to eradicating this social evil.

An informative presentation was delivered by Ms. Aneela Shehryaar, a certified clinical psychologist, to explain the issues related to drug abuse. This was followed by an interactive question-answer session in which students put forward pertinent questions to Ms. Aneela. While addressing the participants, Secretary Narcotics Iqbal Mehmood, MNC said that the increasing use of drugs among youth poses a great risk to the well-being of the society. He stressed that the government is taking steps to tackle this problem.

“It is our social responsibility to save our children from this social evil to make Pakistan a progressive state,” he added.

Dr. Syed Kaleem, Imam Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police, said that print and electronic media can play a vital role in spreading awareness among masses to prevent drug addiction among youth. He further said that NHMP is striving to reduce the rate of car accidents by educating youth through road safety awareness programmes.