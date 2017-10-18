Islamabad - A patient at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is reported to have died on Tuesday because of not being attended by medical staff, an official said.

According to details, Umer Aftab, a 27-year-old resident of Shakriyal, was brought to PIMS on Monday on complaint of a blood clot in his leg. However, the patient was not examined at the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) due to the doctors’ strike which has now entered its 16th day. According to the document, the patient was brought to the OPD of General Surgery at 11:27 but had to leave when the staff refused to examine him due to unavailability of doctors.

Talking to The Nation, a relative of the deceased Mohammad Tasneem said that Umer complained of pain his leg and was brought to PIMS, where he was referred to the surgical department. However, Umer was neither examined at emergency nor in the OPD.

According to him, the deceased’s condition became critical in late hours of the night, and he was brought again to PIMS where the doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile Administrator PIMS, Dr Altaf Hussain constituted an inquiry committee to find the cause of negligence on the part of hospital staff and present it in the next 24 hours.

Dr Altaf said that as per hospital record, the patient was brought dead to the hospital but an inquiry committee has been constituted to address the issue.

PIMS employees had decided to open OPDs for a few hours from 11:00am to 2:00pm. However, according to relatives of the deceased, he was not examined despite the OPD being functional.

Meanwhile, the PIMS employees protest is causing the cancellation of hundreds of routine surgeries due to strike.

Prime Minister (PM) has addressed the issue of separating PIMS from Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) but the protestors are demanding an issue of Presidential Order in this regard.