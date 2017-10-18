PR Islamabad - Roots International Schools, a proud partner of Goethe Institute and First PASCH School in Pakistan, got the privilege to host the Second Round of PASCH German Spelling Bee Competition - 2017 today with participating school teams from four schools of Islamabad.

Final 10 spelling bee teams gathered at Roots International Schools Wellington Campus for second round of the German Spelling Bee competition.

The adorable little bees from Roots International Schools Westridge campus did wonderfully and they were emerged as third runner-up.

Roots German Language Department under the leadership of CEO RIS Walid Mushtaq aims to build up a network to awaken students’ interest and enthusiasm for German language and German Society.

It offers a unique frame of activities and programs alongside German language courses. It gives a platform to students to excel and explore multiple opportunities. Roots German Language Department striving to develop students with strong language skills and analytical abilities they need to polish in higher education and future careers. Department is focused towards responding to the needs of students by providing quality education and tapping the potential excellence through cultural exposure and language diversities.

CEO RIS Walid Mushtaq Said: “We promote open-mindedness and education beyond borders. German language, PASCH and institutes like RIS make it possible to cross the racial & cultural barriers. Roots International Schools always looks for providing multi challenging grounds to its students for academic and professional growth. We welcome every institute for healthy and prolific competitions.”

A big thank you to Naurin Zaki (Director Goethe Institute), Saira Niazi - the Project in charge of the Spelling bee competition, and for arranging and moderating the competition. Students were very enthusiastic about the competition, it was very tough and healthy competition and indeed a big opportunity for all the students to outshine in their future careers. We hope to have more of such competitions to make German language more common.