ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held ‘National Songs Competition’ at Govt Postgraduate Boys College, Asghar Mall, Rawalpindi in reference to Pakistan’s Defence Day Celebrations to educate the youth about its significance and to motivate them to keep up the spirit of defending homeland against all threats.

September 6 is a memorable day in our national calendar, when the people of Pakistan demonstrated unprecedented national unity and stood by the valiant armed forces to thwart a serious aggression by the enemy, said by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui. He announced that a Mega event in reference to ‘Defence Day Celebrations’ will be held on September 21 at the University’s main auditorium.