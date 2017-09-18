Rawalpindi - Citizens deprived of their two vehicles and other valuables in four different robbery incidents in the city.

According to media reports, Syed Muhammad Shah lodged a complaint with Peer Wadhai police that three unidentified dacoits snatched away with his wallet having cash of Rs 8,000 and his mobile phone at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, two vehicles of Abid and Waqas respectively have been deceit by unknown suspects within the jurisdiction of New Town police.

Meanwhile, Shaukat Ali lodged a complaint with Gujar Khan Police that suspects Kamran, Sajid and Osama barged in the house of his brother and made away with LCD, stabilizer and other valuables’. Police have registered separate case and started investigation.