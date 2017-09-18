Islamabad - The federal government has decided to establish four mega projects for social development in the federal capital at the cost of Rs 580 million. According to sources, the government has taken concrete measures by initiating the projects including National Centre for Special Education, National Education Centre, National Institution for Human Rights, and Social Entrepreneurship Centre for the social development in the country.

They said that an amount of Rs 250 million would be spent on the purchase of land and establishment of the building of National Education Centre, while the government has allocated Rs 2 million for the current year.

A total of Rs 45 million would be utilized for the establishment of National Special Education Centre for deaf children out of which over Rs 25 million were allocated for the year 2017-18.

In addition, an Orthopaedic Centre Workshop for the disabled children would also be established in National Special Education Centre for Disabled in G-8/4 Islamabad to facilitate the physically challenged children with the total cost of Rs 20 million and this amount has already been allocated by the federal government. National Institute for Human Rights would be established with a total cost of around Rs 60 million, while Rs 27 million has been allocated for the purpose during the current year.

A social entrepreneurship would be established in the Ministry of Planning with the total cost of Rs 180 million while an amount of Rs 40 million has been allocated for the current fiscal year.