Islamabad - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has decided to devise a comprehensive policy for eliminating increasing incidents of terrorism, extremism, and intolerance in the higher educational institutions of the country.

The HEC has planned to establish “Directorate of Students” within the universities in which the challenges being faced by the students and staff would be registered, analyzed and resolved.” Sources told APP here Sunday that the aim behind the establishment of these directorates was to keep students away from the negative approach by involving them in extracurricular activities. After the confirmed reports of few students’ involvement in terrorist activities, HEC has issued a letter to the country wide universities to take concrete measures for the elimination of the menace from respective institutions. It has also been decided by the HEC that sports activities would be declared compulsory in the universities to stop students from the intolerance and extremism. The students would be encouraged to participate in the extracurricular activities besides the education, the sources added. The inter-university Olympics would be conducted from the next years and a special budget from Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) would also be allocated for the cause.

The international teams of different sports would be invited in the country to conduct tournaments at university-level. In this regard, the sources said that the campuses of different games would be established at the area, national and international level aiming at to send the teams abroad for competition. By engaging the students in healthy activities, they would be able to keep them away from negative activities, the sources added.