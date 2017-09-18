ISLAMABAD - Scarcity of potable water in Islamabad Capital Territory owing to the negligence of the concerned authorities has irked the residents.

Ever increasing population, development of new sectors, less rainfall, depletion of water reservoirs and Non-development of new water reserves were the key challenges for constantly depleting potable water in capital, an official of Capital Development Authority (CDA) told APP.

Considering the seriousness of the issue the government has started appropriate action and introduced major steps to prolong the usage of available water, drawl of water has been reduced, he further informed.

He stated that the defective tube wells, leaking lines, connections, tankers etc. were also being repaired on war footing to tackle the situation.

He further informed that CDA was working on a sustainable source of water by bringing water from Indus River at Tarbella in different phases to address the issue. First Phase of the project was likely to be completed in four years and shall bring 200 MGD from Indus River.