Rawalpindi-The 16th Convocation of the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) was held at the Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad on Tuesday to commemorate the academic accomplishments of its students and outstanding achievements in their academic career.

On the occasion, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Minister for Higher Education Punjab and Pro Chancellor, was the chief guest who conferred degrees on the graduating students at Bachelors, Masters, MPhil and PhD level. A total of 1409 students were awarded degrees including four PhD 53 MPhil, 616 Maters and 736 Bachelors. Moreover 70 gold and silver medals were also awarded to the students having distinction in their respective program.

Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, Executive Director HEC Dr Arshad Ali, Vice Chancellor Arid University Agriculture Dr Rai Muhammad Niaz, Chairman Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi Dr Muhammad Zarif, Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, Dr Mehmood ul Hasan, Prof Dr Iftikhar un Nisa Hassan, Registrar Prof Samina Bukhari, educationists, students and parents also attended the convocation. In his address, the Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani said that Pakistani students are best in ability, confidence and knowledge and they were excelling in various disciplines in the entire world.

He said that we can improve ourselves by seeking knowledge in accordance to the international standard and requirements.

He was of the view that Pakistani students should seek knowledge across the world but serve in Pakistan for the country and nation. He also lauded the valuable contributions of teaching faculty and parents for supporting students in acquiring higher education. The minister said that government is committed to make educational reforms and special focus has been given on promotion of basic as well as for higher education. He said that government investing for the future of Pakistan and they had been provided modern facilities and opportunities. Syed Raza Ali Gillani concluded his address by congratulating the university graduates with the remarks, “I can only imagine the social pressures a woman in our society faces to reach where you have reached today. This makes your achievement all the more remarkable and admirable. But this should also be a reminder, that you are the privileged few who were given this opportunity. Your contribution to and conduct in society and in your professional lives will pave the way for other women to follow in your footsteps.” The Bank of Punjab awarded cash prizes among the top scoring students in the Department of Business Administration those were, Mamoona Naz, Komal Shahzad (BBS), Aqsa Murtaz (BBA Regular), Sidra Babar Khan (BBA Self Support). An additional gold medal was instituted by the First Women Bank in 2005. The coveted award went to Noor Saba Muneeb top scoring student of the Department of Economics.

ISLAMABAD: Students posing for a group photo during 16th convocation of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi.–APP