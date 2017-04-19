Rawalpindi-Under Operation Raddul Fasaad, police along with other law enforcement agencies carried out search operation in different parts of district and arrested six persons including an Afghan national for keeping illegal arms and ammunition and narcotics, sources informed The Nation on Tuesday.

All the detainees have been shifted to concerned police stations while cases were registered against them, sources said.

According to sources, police, Rangers, troops of Pakistan Army and personnel of intelligence agencies conducted door-to-door search operation in Dhoke Syedan, the limits of Police Station Race Course and checked 179 houses besides interrogating a large number of people.

They said LEAs took four persons into custody and also recovered two pistols of 30-bore with 39 bullets, two pistols of 32-bore, a 12-bore repeater, 12 bullets of 9mm pistol and 5 tin of beer. The detainees were taken to police station where separate cases were registered against them.

Meanwhile, the LEAs also combed suburbs of Fateh Jang and apprehends two suspects including an Afghan national. Cases were lodged against the two arrested persons while further investigation was underway, sources said.

In Taxila, some 15 passengers were injured when a speeding dumber hit a passenger wagon on GT Road, police informed. According to police, the injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment while doctors referred six patients owing to their critical condition to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment. Police were busy in investigating the road mishap after mentioning happening of incident in daily crime register.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Customs on Tuesday foiled smart phones and laptops smuggling bid by arresting a passenger at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP), sources informed.

Customs also seized 34 smart phones and 4 laptops, and registered a case against the passenger who was later identified as Farhan Ali, son of Liaquat Ali. According to sources, the officials of Pakistan Customs were checking the luggage of passengers who arrived in Islamabad from Dubai via flight number NL-0224 when suspicious activities of Farhan Ali caught attention of customs officials.

The customs officials took the passenger into custody and searched his luggage. During course of search, customs recovered 34 smart phones and 4 laptops which were seized under Customs Act, they said. Sources added that a case has also been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

On the other hand, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja issued transfer and posting orders of four police officers. According to a press note, issued here, RPO transferred Inspector Sadaqat Khan from Jhelum and posted him at Rawalpindi while Sub Inspector Javed was transferred from Rawalpindi to Jhelum. Similarly, RPO transferred ASI Bilal Rauf from Rawalpindi and posted him Jhelum while Muhammad Yasir ASI was transferred from Attock to Rawalpindi.