Rawalpindi-The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 9.551 tons of narcotics besides apprehending seven smugglers during various operations carried out against drug mafia across the country, ANF HQs spokesperson informed on Tuesday.

The ANF spokesperson added that four vehicles were also impounded that were being used for drugs transportation.

According to him, ANF conducted nine operations across the country and seized huge cache of drugs weighing 9.551 tons of worth Rs 24.76 million in the international market. The seized drugs comprised of 5793.5 kg opium, 2246.3 kg heroin and 1511.2 kg hashish. Sharing further details, he said that ANF Quetta in three separate mega intelligence based operations carried out at Qilla Abdullah and Panjgur seized 9.539 tons narcotics. He said ANF on pursuance of an intelligence report raided a deserted site located at Killi Norak Suleman Khel, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah, seizing 5793 kg opium concealed in a seasonal stream. Moreover, 2246 kg heroin was seized as a result of another intelligence based operation conducted at an uninhabited site situated at Killi Haji Khan Roghani, Tehsil & District Qilla Abdullah. Drug were Stuffed in plastic bags.

As per preliminary reports, the drug consignments were stocked for handing over to another narcotics gang for shifting to some unidentified destination.

Further, yet in another operation ANF Quetta intercepted a Truck (without number) on Sorab, Panjgur Road, near Sabzaab Tehsil & District Panjgur and recovered 1500 Kg Hashish concealed inside the truck. The narcotics were being transported to a safe location for onward dispatch to some foreign destination.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ilyas, resident of Attock and recovered 1.2 kg hashish from his personal possession. The accused was arrested near Punjab College, Jand, Attock. In another operation ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki Bolan No RIA-3446 near Railway Phatak, Attock and recovered 1.2 kg hashish and 500 gram opium. While a person namely Waris Khan, resident of Charsadda was also arrested during the operation.

During routine check, ANF Lahore Road Check Team intercepted a Toyota Carolla Car No RA-413 and Motorcycle Yamaha no LXD-9468 near Choras Tank Green Town, Lahore and recovered 2.4 kg hashish from the vehicle, arresting two persons namely Naveed Khan, resident of Kohat and Muhammad Sajid Khan, resident of Lahore. In another operation, ANF Lahore recovered two kg hashish from personal possession of accused namely Mumtaz, resident of Mardan arrested near Jamia Masjid, Sargodha Road, Faisalabad.

ANF Peshawar recovered 300 gram heroin from personal possession of an accused namely Behram Khan, resident of Khyber Agency. Accused was travelling in a Hiace (passenger vehicle) and was arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar.

In another operation, ANF Peshawar recovered 4.4 kg hashish from personal possession of an accused namely Mukhtiar Ahmed, resident of Muzafargarh, travelling in a Hiace (passenger vehicle) who was arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar.

All the cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are underway, he said.