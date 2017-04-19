Islamabad-Sheikh Anser Aziz, as Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), has approved an expensive plot for construction of mayor’s official residence in the Minister’s Enclave, which is twice the size of official residences of national assembly speaker and chairman senate, documents available with The Nation reveal.



Aziz is the first elected mayor of the capital city and the CDA Board, under his chairmanship, approved 4744 square-yard plot adjacent to official residence of chairman senate in the Ministers’ Enclave in Sector F-5/2 of the capital.



The official residences of chairman senate and speaker national assembly are spread over an area of 3000 square-yards.



The summary for the same was moved by the Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO) of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad in November 2016.



The CMO had proposed allotment of two plots for mayor’s residence and the town hall respectively.



The summary stated that the town hall is essential for official affairs and hosting dignitaries including heads of states, diplomats and visitors at large. The approval to the plot for mayor’s residence was given in the 2nd meeting of the CDA Board in February 2017.



The board meeting decided that different sites for the official residence of the mayor, MCI were discussed and visited along with Member (P&D) and the Mayor MCI/Chairman CDA. Finally an unallotted plot (no 103) adjacent to the designated plot for the official residence of chairman senate in the Ministers’ Enclave in Sector F-5/2, Islamabad measuring 4744 sq-yard was identified and agreed.

As per Clause 4 of the Islamabad Land Disposal Regulations, 2005, administrative and public sector plots have been classified as plots for allotment to ministries, government agencies and autonomous/semi autonomous organisations of the government.

The case would be put by MCI through its controlling ministry before the Prime Minister for approval.