islamabad-Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has fixed prices of hepatitis-C medicine as per the drug policy while some elements are presenting misleading figures for their vested interests, an official said on Tuesday.

A statement issued by DRAP stated that Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) recommended maximum retail prices of drugs according to the Drug Pricing Policy-2015.

As per details, DPC recommended maximum retail price of hepatitis medicine including Daclatasvir 60mg tablets at Rs 4552 and 30mg tablets at Rs 2782, as it was the lowest demanded prices by the manufacturer.

Price of Sofosbuvir + Ledipasvir 400mg/90mg was fixed at Rs 37912 which is 29 per cent less than India and less than half of its price in Bangladesh.

“It is baseless that prices of Daclatasvir 60mg & 30mg tablets and Sofosbuvir + Ledipasvir 400mg/90mg tablets were fixed higher,” said statement.

The statement adds that after the devolution of Ministry of Health in 2011, six manufacturers of ‘Intravenous (IV) solution’ increased prices of their drugs and obtained stay orders from the Lahore High Court.

Following the court directions, matter was placed before DPC, which was attended by all stakeholders and manufacturers who sought increase in the price.

DPC decided to increase the prices of controlled drugs and to reduce prices of de-controlled IV drugs, which were increased by some manufacturers.

As per statement, prices of drugs of M/s Otsuka were not increased for last five years.

“M/s Otsuka Pakistan, Hub-Balochistan for renewal of their DML was considered and decided by the Central Licensing Board purely on the merit and as per provisions of law,” the statement said.

DRAP official informed The Nation that all manual system of record is also being replaced with digitized record to improve the efficiency of the authority and enhance transparency.

“Digitized record will also help in publishing Pakistan National Formulary,” said official.

According to him, after digitizing the old registration number will stand cancel and the decision has been made to avoid legal complications.

Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association (PYPA) and Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum (PDLF) had locked horns with DRAP over price fixing of hepatitis medicine in the country.

Both associations had accused DRAP high officials for intentionally fixing inflated prices of hepatitis medicine to benefit the profit to powerful groups ruling medicine industry.

PYPA and PDLF representatives presented comparison sheet of hepatitis medicine price hike in the country, accusing the official authorities for fixing high prices of the medicine.

It was alleged that in DPC meeting held this month, a company applied Daclatasvir at Rs 18 per tablet and Sofosbuvir 400mg + Ledipasvir 90mg tablet at Rs 75 per tablet.

But, DRAP approved the prices of medicine Rs 162.50 and Rs 1050 respectively because of mala fide intention of DRAP.

PYPA also had alleged that in 2015, renewal of a pharmaceutical company was rejected by DRAP, but later on its stents were imported in the country after its ex-officio became Chief Executive Officer of DRAP.