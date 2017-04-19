islamabad-Prime Minister’s (PM) Focal person on Polio Eradication has urged the administration of twin cities to work in close coordination to ensure affective vaccination during the ongoing anti-polio drive.

Prime Minister’s (PM) Focal person on Polio Eradication, Senator Ayesha Raza Farroq said this during a surprise visit to various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to monitor the ongoing national immunization campaign for polio eradication.

“We owe a lot to these dedicated workers who are selflessly leaving no stone unturned to ensure healthy future for our younger generation,” she observed.

Prime Minister’s (PM) Focal person on Polio Eradication visited various health centres and localities at Rawalpindi-Islamabad border.

She also visited sewerage sample collection site and observed vaccination teams working in catchment area.

She appreciated the hard work of frontline workers and lauded commitment of twin cities administration.

The current nationwide immunisation campaign against polio will target a total of 37.1 million children under five-year age.

As per details, 18.8 million in Punjab, 8.6 million in Sindh, 5.6 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1.67 million in Balochistan, 1.038 million in FATA, 0.736 million in AJK, 0.223 million in GB and 0.3 million children in Islamabad will be immunized in this drive.

Over 40 million polio doses will be utilised in this campaign. In the core reservoir areas covered through Community Based Vaccination (CBV) approach, it will be a five-day campaign and two-day catch-up.

In the mobile team areas, there will be a three-day campaign and 1 or 2 day catch-up.

In Quetta Block, 253,188 children aged between 4-23 months will be targeted with IPV and 316,485 children with OPV (0-23 months).

A total of 260,000 personnel will strive to achieve set targets across Pakistan including 21,680 area in-charges, 8,907 UC medical officers, 181,367 mobile, 10,059 fixed and 42,669 transit team members.

The current polio epidemiology in the country is best ever observed. Cases have declined from 306 in 2014 to 54 in 2015 and only 20 in 2016. Momentum is maintained in 2017 where the current case count of 2 (from Lodhran and Diamer) compares to 8 same points in time during 2016.