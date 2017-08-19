ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested 10 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen bike, mobile phone, hashish, liquor and weapons, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to details, Nilor police arrested a bike-lifter and recovered bike from him. On a tip-off, Tarnol police apprehended three bootleggers Basharat, Shakeel, Sajid and recovered 142 liquor bottles from their possession. A proclaimed offender Shahista Khan was also held by Tarnol police.

Bhara Kahu police arrested a drug pusher Ghulam Hussain and recovered 250 gram hashish from him. Shahzad Town police recovered one 30-bore pistol from the possession of Javed Anwar.

CIA police apprehended accused Rashid involved in selling petroleum products illegally and recovered 200-litre diesel from him. Cases have been registered against all nominated accused and further investigation is underway.–Staff Reporter

PTDC to enhance activities in sports tourism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) would enhance activities in sports tourism, which would attract a large number of tourists from different parts of the world.

Talking to APP, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul Ghafoor said,” There are a lot of opportunities in sport tourism in Pakistan.”

He said that mostly people travel for sports, recreation, cultural and heritage, religious, adventure or business purposes in the world.

Abdul Ghafoor said, “Pakistan was best for different sports which were not available in many countries of the world.” –APP

Lok Virsa to organise Chinese war drama

ISLAMABAD: Lok Virsa would organise Chinese War Drama today the drama based on the novel of same name the film stars You Ge, Gong Li.

Mandwa film club puts the spotlight on China this week as Fugui and Jiazhen endure tumultuous events in China as their personal fortunes move from wealthy landownership to peasantry said a press release issued here.

In the years that follow Fugui is pressed into both the nationalist and communist armies, while Jiazhen is forced into menial work.

They raise a family and survive, managing to live from the 40’s to the 70’s in this epic, but personal, story of life through an amazing period in Chinese history.–APP

IESCO’s overbilling irks citizens

RAWALPINDI:Citizens have voiced strong protest over serving of inflated electricity bills by IESCO owing to fault in its online system.

According to media reports, due to virus in their online system, IESCO has sent electricity bills running into thousands to the domestic consumers whose bills never surpass hundreds rupees.

These bills have been prepared on the basis of estimated consumption of units which have sparked resentment among the low paid government and private employees and particularly labour class. If there is defect in online system then why we are being punished for this fault, said a group of labourers.–Online

6 fake number plates recovered

Islamabad: Sabzi Mandi police have recovered six fake number plates from a pickup van.

According to media reports, ASI Jamshed Ahmed said that during checking in I-10/4 six fake number plates have been recovered from applied for pickup van. Police have registered a case and arrested driver.–Online