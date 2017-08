RAWALPINDI: (Online): Rawalpindi cantonment board (RCB) has sealed 17 marble factories during anti encroachment drive in Rawalpindi.

According to media reports, encroachment department conducted operation in marble factory area and sealed 17 factories due to illegal extension. Encroachment department also seized four trucks of carts and counters from Gowal Mandi, Dhok Gujjran and Saddar area.





online