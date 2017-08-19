Islamabad - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Friday said NAB had established state-of-the-art forensic science laboratory for investigation of all cases especially cases of white collar crimes by using modern technology and techniques.

He was chairing a meeting to review performance of all wings of NAB here, a press release said. He said there was no shortcut to hard work, commitment and honesty as NAB believed in “Zero corruption, 100 percent development. Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said NAB’s proactive National Anti-Corruption Strategy remained very successful.

He said the feedback received about the initiatives taken by the present management of NAB was very encouraging as today NAB’s conviction ratio was about 76 per cent which was a remarkable achievement in investigation of white collar crimes. He said NAB had perfected its procedures and tried to overcome its organisational weaknesses and pillars of the organization i.e. operations, prosecution, human resource development and awareness and prevention had been reactivated.

He said an effective accountability mechanism was quintessential for economic growth, investment and stability of social order.

The intervention by NAB had acted as a catalyst, as transparency was a prerequisite for promoting investment and economic growth.

He said NAB was committed to combat corruption with the realisation that eradication of corruption was our national duty and it would result in common well being. He said NAB was committed to corruption free Pakistan with zero corruption, 100 percent development and directed all officers of NAB to demonstrate absolute fairness, transparency and merit in discharge of their national duties.

He said the Planning Commission of Pakistan had made anti-corruption part of development agenda in Pakistan which was very encouraging in the context of governance.

The Planning Commission included a chapter devoted to issues of corruption in the 11th five year plan in order to achieve the goals set for eradication of corruption, he added.





