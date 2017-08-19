Rawalpindi - A sanitary worker of Turkish Albayrak Waste Management Company Rawalpindi was gunned down while another was injured early in the city on Friday, police said. The victims were shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for autopsy and medical treatment. The incident took place in precincts of Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad and a case has been registered against the anonymous killers. Police are trying to ascertain whether it was a target killing.

According to police, two gunmen riding a motorcycle targeted three sanitary workers of Albarak Waste Management Company when they were cleaning Data Ganj Baksh Road at 5:35am in Sadiqabad area. As a result, one worker was killed on the spot while the second sustained bullet injuries, police added. The third managed to escape. The attackers fled the crime scene. Police rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area and took statements from the witnesses.

The deceased was identified as Karamt Maseh (40) and injured as Sgaheer (28) by the doctors. SP Rawal Division Behram Khan, when contacted, said two gunmen riding A motorbike launched armed attack on the sanitary workers. “Karamat sustained three bullet injuries on different parts of body which caused instant death,” he said. He added that Sagheer sustained bullets on left arm and abdomen and is in a stable condition. “The common factor in both cases is that the deceased belong to Sheikhupura,” he said. It may be noted here that in June 2017, unknown assailants killed a sanitary worker of Turkish Albayrak Waste Management Company Rawalpindi namely Ashir Asif when he was cleaning the road at Rehmanabad Flyover on Murree Road. Police could not arrest the killers.

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has seized the cell phone of an accused involved in taking objectionable pictures of a female university student and dispatched it to forensic laboratory for recovering the objectionable stuff, sources said on Friday.

The investigators of FIA also submitted initial investigation report to Director General Human Rights Cell (HRC) of Supreme Court of Pakistan after the victim girl approached Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar for justice, sources added.

According to sources, the investigators of FIA summoned Suhaib Ali, son of Ashiq Hussain and took his mobile phone into custody and sent it to forensic lab for examination. Sohaib Ali is accused of taking objectionable pictures of the girl in a flat on Adiala Road after swindling money and gold from her parents to invest in property business.

FIA investigators also summoned the victim girl and recorded her statement.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) FIA Cyber Crimes Wasim Ahmed Bukhari confirmed that he has started investigation into allegations levelled by the girl. He said HRC of SCP also sought a detail report of the case. He said that an initial report has been submitted with HRC while further investigation was underway.

On the other hand, the victim girl told The Nation that FIA had not confiscated the mobile from Sohaib he used in the crime. “Sohaib had a different cell phone in 2016 and now he has given another cell phone to FIA for forensic examination,” she said.

However, SHO Wasim Ahmed Bukhari ruled out that change of mobile would affect the result of forensic report. He said FIA would obtain SIM and Whatsapp data of the accused to ascertain the facts.