ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division has assigned an additional charge to a few senior officials for a brief period in the federal bureaucracy, besides making some transfer and postings.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Tehmina Janjua, a BS-22 officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Secretary Foreign Affairs Division, has been assigned look after charge of the post of Secretary National Security Division, in addition to her own responsibilities, during the leave period of Aamir Ashraf Khawaja (PAS/BS-21) from August 12 to August 30.

Aamir Khawaja has been granted 19 days ex-Pakistan leave.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and presently posted as Secretary Planning, Development and Reform Division, has been granted 22 days ex-Pakistan leave from August 22 to September 12. Zafar Hasan, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group and presently posted as Additional Secretary, Planning, Development, and Reform Division, has been assigned to look after the charge of the post of Secretary, Planning, Development, and Reforms Division, in addition to his own responsibilities during the leave period of Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui.

Muhammad Misbah, a BS-21 officer of the PAS, working as Chairman/Managing Director, Pakistan Security Printing Corporation, Karachi, has been de-notified w.e.f 16-06-2017 and he has been appointed as Director on the Board of Directors of National Security Printing Company and Managing Director /Chairman, National Security Printing Company, Karachi and until further orders.

According to the notification, Muhammad Abdul Mueed Khan, a BS-19 officer of PAS and presently posted under the government of the Punjab has been granted an extension of leave on half average pay (ex-Pakistan) for a period of six months from 15-08-2017, subject to the title.

Capt (retd) Syed Ali Asghar, a BS-18 officer of the PAS, has been transferred and his services had been placed at the disposal of the government of Gilgit-Baltistan. He was previously posted in the Islamabad Capital Territory under the Interior Division.

Waqas Rashid, a BS-18 officer of the PAS and previously posted in the Islamabad Capital Territory under the Interior Division was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of the government of Punjab with immediate effect and until further orders.

NOKHAIZ SAHI