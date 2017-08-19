Islamabad - Women Councillor’s Network (WCN) has said in its newly launched ‘manifesto for political parties’ that a huge gap exists between Pakistan’s public policy on gender and the manifestoes of political parties.

The statement was said to be made at the launching ceremony of Women’s Manifesto for Political Parties’ where the office bearers of WCN also took oath.

They vowed to uphold the mission of WCN, which aims to empower women politically through conscientiousness, social mobilization and participation in decision-making processes and structures. The members of WCN also promised to influence their respective political parties to incorporate the women’s manifesto in their party manifestos.

The manifesto which was created through the cooperation of all the women councillors calls on political parties to formulate their policies in line with public policy on gender, the SDGs and other international commitments.

It pushes for the abolishment of indirect mode of election to fill quota seats of women adding that the parties should issue at least 25 percent tickets to female candidates in general elections and 33percent in local elections. It also contains proposals for representation within the local government, judiciary and the private sector.

It emphasizes on the need for reforms towards improved education, health, inheritance laws, social protection, and protection against domestic violence for women.

In March 2017, the women councillors of Islamabad elected Tayyaba Ibrahim for the position of president, Saba Afzal for vice president, Abida Rahseed for general secretary, Sofia Yasmeen for joint secretary, Seema Durrani for information secretary, and Seemi Ezdi for treasurer.

“The election of executive council members from different parties marks a huge milestone because it makes the network truly non partisan,” said the president of WCN on the occasion.

It is worth stating here that Pattan Development Organisation has been facilitating women councillors across the country since 2002 and the ICT chapter was established after the introduction of local government system in the city.

“The establishment of Women Councilors’ Network –ICT is a great contribution by Pattan,” said Ali Nawaz Awan, the opposition leader Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

