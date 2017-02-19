Rawalpindi-The police along with other law enforcement agencies conducted search operations in various areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and took 65 persons into custody including three Afghan nationals, sources informed the nation on Saturday.

According to sources, Rawalpindi police, following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, carried out a door-to-door search operation in areas of Al-Noor Colony and its suburbs (within limits of Police Station Sadiqabad). The police team led by ASP New Town Circle Toheed ur Rehman and SHO PS Sadiqabad Yasir Rabbani checked 62 houses and interrogated some 340 persons through biometric system. Police arrested and registered cases against some eight tenants and land lords for violating The Punjab Information of Temporary Residents Act 2015, sources added.

In Islamabad, a joint team of Islamabad police, Pakistan Rangers and personnel of intelligence agencies have conducted a search operation in precincts of Police Stations Secretariat and Industrial Area and held 57 suspects including three Afghan nationals.

According to details, the police headed by SP City Zone Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, ASP Industrial Area Zone Hassam Iqbal and SHOs PS Secretariat and Industrial Area Hakim Khan and Khalid Awan, Pakistan Rangers and intelligence agency officials conducted a door-to-search operation and checked 300 houses.

During interrogation, police took 57 suspects including three Afghan nationals into custody. Police also recovered weapons and three motorcycles from their possession. SSP Operations Sajid Kiyani said police would continue search operation to purge the federal capital from suspects and terrorists. He said the security of Islamabad has been beefed up to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, police found the dead body of a 52-year-old man namely Altaf Hussain hanging with a tree near Rawal Lake, within limits of PS Secretariat. Police said the dead man was employed with Fishery Department and missing since tomorrow.

They said the family members of Altaf found him hanging with a tree and brought his body down.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU/CIA) has nabbed two burglars and recovered a stolen mobile from their possession.

One accused is a proclaimed offender in a burglary case, police spokesperson informed The Nation on Saturday.

According to him, following the directions of SSP (Operations), SP Investigation Capt (Retd) Ilyas constituted SIU team comprising of SI Muhammad Azam and Constables Zulfiqar Ali, Noor Nabi who showed great interest towards their official assignments and nabbed two burglars involved in various incidents.

The detainees were identified as Muhammad Akram and Muhammad Shehzad, hailing from Okara and Khushab. On the other hand, a 17-year-old seminary student went missing mysteriously from Pakistan Town, the precincts of Police Station (PS) Lohi Bhair.

According to police, a teenager identified as Abdullah Ishtiaq left his house for attending class in Maddrisa Biyan-ul-Quran but did not return. They said his parents started searching the missing boy and lodged a complaint with police after finding no clue about his whereabouts. Police noted the incident in daily crime register and started investigation. A police officer told media that Abdullah sent a text message on the cell phone of his father that he left his house with his own wish and nobody kidnapped him.