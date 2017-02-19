Islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has prepared a special plan for providing educational facilities to overseas Pakistanis, particularly those living in Middle East.

The plan includes providing online study material and arranging examination facilities in their respective countries, said a news release on Saturday.

The university has accordingly announced its admission-schedule for overseas Pakistanis living in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Sultanate of Oman and Bahrain. The last date for the admission is March 6. The Pakistanis stationed in these countries could submit their admissions forms along with the prescribed fee in foreign currency within the stipulated date.

According to the Directorate of Overseas Education, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui has laid special emphasis on providing educational facilities to the overseas Pakistanis.

The Programs are offered in the Semester Spring 2017 includes Allisan ul-Arabi(Basic Arabic Course), Arabic Bol Chall, Secondary School Certificate, Higher Secondary School Certificate(FA), Bachelor Programs and Short Term Courses. Admission forms and prospectus for these programs could be downloaded from the University’s website. For further detail the applicants have been advised to contact the Directorate of Overseas Education and e-learning.