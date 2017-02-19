Islamabad- New research links the gut microbes with the risk of developing asthma, and identifies a specific fungus in babies that might increase the risk of childhood asthma. The study was carried out by a team of researchers from the University of British Columbia in Canada and was led by microbiologist Brett Finlay. In the past, Finlay and his colleagues examined the gut microbiota of Canadian children and its connections to asthma. They found four gut bacteria that appeared to prevent the onset of asthma if they were present in the infants’ guts within the first 3 months of life.

Now, in this follow-up study, Finlay and team replicated the experiment in an Ecuadorian village, in an attempt to investigate whether the beneficial role of the gut’s microbiome is universal. Using stool samples and health information from more than 100 children, scientists found that the gut’s bacteria do play a key role in preventing asthma.

However, among the early-life microbes, yeast known as Pichia seems to increase the risk of asthma if present in the babies’ early days of life. The research further emphasizes the key role of the gut’s microbiota in maintaining the body’s general health and protecting against serious illness.

Bacteria living in our gut have been shown to strengthen the body’s immune system, acting as a barrier against new, harmful microorganisms. The gut’s microbiome - which contains more than 1,000 forms of known bacteria - also aids digestion and produces some important vitamins.

Brett Finlay said that “Those that had access to good, clean water had much higher asthma rates and we think it is because they were deprived of the beneficial microbes. That was a surprise because we tend to think that clean is good but we realised that we actually need some dirt in the world to help protect you.” To the authors’ knowledge, this study is the first of its kind.

“This is the first time anyone has shown any kind of association between yeast and asthma,” Finlay notes.

Next, the researchers plan to re-examine the Canadian samples from their previous study and look for the recently discovered fungus in the babies’ guts.

Meanwhile regular eating patterns and planning the timing and frequency of meals are behaviours that may lead to a healthier lifestyle and reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and stroke,

Research has shown that adult behavioural patterns of eating meals and snacks have changed over the past 40 years in the United States. The tendency to eat three standard meals per day has also declined in both men and women. People in the US now have a habit of eating around the clock rather than sticking to certain meal times.

“Meal timing may affect health due to its impact on the body’s internal clock,” says Marie-Pierre St-Onge, PhD, writing group chair, and an associate professor of nutritional medicine at Columbia University in New York City.

The AHA researchers suggest that if US adults were to eat breakfast every day, the adverse effects associated with glucose and insulin metabolism would be reduced. They also suggest that comprehensive dietary advice that supports daily breakfast consumption may help people to maintain healthy dietary habits throughout the day.

Meal timing and frequency have been linked to heart disease and stroke risk factors, which include high blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose levels, as well as obesity, insulin resistance, and insulin sensitivity.

Focusing on meal timing and frequency may be a starting point for addressing the obesity epidemic. Making dietary changes that promote regular energy intake with a majority of calories consumed earlier in the day has been shown to have positive effects on risk factors for heart disease, diabetes, and body weight.

Moreover, guidelines that revolve around meal frequency and timing may help people to improve the quality of their diet without having to restrict calories to promote weight loss.

The statement notes that while the research shows that there is a relationship between meal habits and cardiovascular health, there is currently not enough evidence to show that certain eating patterns cause better and lasting benefits.

Further long-term studies of meal habits are needed before conclusions can be reached on the impact of meal frequency on heart disease and diabetes.

Marie-Pierre said that “We suggest eating mindfully, by paying attention to planning both what you eat and when you eat meals and snacks, to combat emotional eating. Many people find that emotions can trigger eating episodes when they are not hungry, which often leads to eating too many calories from foods that have low nutritional value.”

St-Onge and colleagues also say that there is a link between occasional fasting - that is, 1-2 times per week or every other day - and short-term weight loss.

“All activities have a place in a busy schedule, including healthy eating and being physically active,” says St-Onge. “Those activities should be planned ahead of time and adequate time should be devoted to them,” she concludes.