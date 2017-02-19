Islamabad-International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has beefed up the security in male and female campuses to avoid any untoward incident, an official said on Saturday.

According to an official, a meeting to review overall security situation at the IIUI campuses was held amid prevailing circumstances of terrorism in the country.

Rector IIUI Dr Masoom Yasinzai chaired the meeting in which he directed the security officials to elevate the measures.

The rector remarked in meeting that the recent wave of terrorism in the country warrants immediate measures to devise a comprehensive policy regarding security measures at IIUI campuses.

He also emphasized on security department of IIUI to elaborate a comprehensive policy which should cover the status of security in female campus, male campus, admin block and Faisal Masjid campus.

The rector also directed all head of departments (HODs) that beef-up security measures be taken to avoid any untoward situation.

Earlier, Chief Security Officer briefed the chair and the participants in a presentation regarding security measures, plans and initiatives taken to beef up the security.

The meeting was also attended by Vice Presidents, Director General and other relevant officials.

At the end prayer was also offered for those who lost their lives in the recent carnages of Lahore and Sehwan.