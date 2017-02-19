Rawalpindi-A man was killed and his friend sustained injuries over Basant fight in Ratta Amral, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

According to sources, two friends Shah Rukh and Sameer were having tea on Bashir Hotel at 5:45 am when three men Usman, Adnan and Siraj opened indiscriminate firing at them. As a result of this Shah Rukh died on the spot and Sameer sustained bullet injuries while the attackers managed to escape from the scene, they said.

A police team on information provided by locals rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides shifting dead body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Ratta Amral Tufail, when contacted, said the attackers and the victims were friends and they had a fight while celebrating Basant in Bahria Town. “Police have begun investigation after registering murder case. Police have recovered six dead shells from crime scene,” he said.

In a separate incident, an alleged dacoit committed suicide by shooting himself to avoid being arrested by police in Tareel area of Kallar Syedan.

A constable was also injured during exchange of fire between the dacoit and police. According to sources, a police team of police station Basal, Attock reached at Humak to arrest Shehzad Ahmed, who was involved in a bank robbery and wanted by police. However, Shehzad went to the house of his sister in Tareel and police party chased him. Seeing police party, the dacoit opened firing at them while police also retaliated, sources said. A police constable was injured while the dacoit took refuge in a room and committed suicide to avoid being arrested by police.

However, the sister and mother in law of Shehzad told media that he did not commit suicide rather police killed him after arrest. The dead body of dacoit was moved to THQ Kallar Syedan where doctors handed it over to heirs after conducting post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a gang of four robbers stormed into a house in Saroha Chaudhrian in Kallar Syedan and looted gold and cash at gunpoint and injured the house owner over resistance.

According to sources, four armed robbers entered in house of Iftikhar at 3pm and made the entire family members hostage at gunpoint. Later, the robbers collected gold and cash and fled away. Police shifted the injured man to THQ and started investigation.