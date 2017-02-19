Islamabad-National Highways Authority (NHA) the other day launched National Road Safety Plan so as to control road accidents.

The launching ceremony of National Road Safety Plan was held at National Highway Authority, Headquarters here Friday.

Federal Secretary Communications; Chairman National Highway Authority, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Wafaqi Mohtasib and senior officers from Ministry of Communications and NHA, NH&MWs police and transport departments participated in the ceremony.

The salient features of the National Road Safety Plan included revival of national road safety secretariat, black spot identification and its removal, treatment of high crash risk locations, road safety awareness campaigns, establishment of driving licensing authority, establishment of driver’s training institutions, construction of emergency response centres, technological solutions for user information, and minor road safety treatments.