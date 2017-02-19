Rwalpindi-Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted operations against illegal/unauthorised metro home and demolished six under-construction shops here on Saturday.

Following directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General (DG) RDA, Azmat Mahmud, RDA’s building control wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities including plazas/shops and other encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.

Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, Building Control’s staff with the assistance of Rawalpindi police carried out operations against illegal housing scheme, sealed Metro Home, Mouza Kalri Adyala Road, demolished illegal ramp in Hill View Lane, Adyala Road and demolished six illegal/unauthorized shops in the area of Defence Road Mouza Morgah, Rawalpindi.

The operation was carried out by the RDA’s Enforcement Team in the supervision of Building Superintendent Nadeem Jamal, Scheme Superintendent Shafqat Shah, three Building Inspectors Muhammad Waqas, Shafiqur Rahman, Kamran Shahzad and two Building Surveyors.

The DG RDA has directed RDA staff to take strict action against all illegal/unauthorized constructions, commercial activities and encroachments without any fear or favour.