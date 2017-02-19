Islamabad- Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui announced that special celebrations would be held during the year 2017 to commemorate the 140th birth anniversary of National Poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Presiding the meeting of the Governing Body of Iqbal Academy of Pakistan (IAP) held here, Irfan Siddiqui said the first priority of IAP must be to promote ideas and vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal through its projects.

The meeting decided to form a special committee, under the supervision of Head of Governing Body Muneeb Iqbal, which would present its recommendations for organizing Allama Iqbal International Conference in November and other related functions during the whole year.

The meeting reviewed the daily working and future projects of the academy and gave important decisions to ensure smooth working of the academy.

The meeting was attended by Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division, Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary, Syed Junaid Ikhlaq, and the members of Governing Body of the Academy including Dr Abdul Ghaffar Soomro, Mian Muhammad Afzal Hayat, Dr Pirzada, Syed Qasim Raza Siddiqui, dr Zia-ul-Haq, Dr Rafi uddin Hashmi, Dircetor IAP, Suhail Mufti and Treasurer IAP, Sarshaar Ahmad Khan.