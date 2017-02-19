Islamabad-Not everyone is naturally blessed with the talent of converting his passion on canvas with pencil but a young man from Rawalpindi has got the attention of thousands through his skill of portrait sketching.

Waqas Ahmed Shaiq is an accountant by profession but he is searching his identity and recognition by charcoal pencil work.

The young artist’s specialty is drawing personality portraits with colour and dark pencil on client’s demand but he uses his creativity skills for sketching bazars and natural landscapes also.

Pakistan is the country which has produced number of famous artist whose work has been recognized all over the world.

Renowned artists, Sadquain, Abdur Reham Chughtai and Ismail Gulgee are only few examples who gained international recognition though their exceptional creative work.

But appreciation of the art at government level has also remained a question because painting exhibitions have remained limited to a certain number of people.

Though universities in the country are offering programs in the discipline of arts, painting and sketching but no major revolution has been witnessed at industrial level.

Similarly, sketching with charcoal pencil is though appreciated on individual basis and people with good financial status can enjoy buying their portraits.

In this situation both the artist and art requires attention for the promotion of this art.

“Charcoal painting is different from sketching as it involves 3D effects and you should have extremely good control on your pencil,” Sahiq said.

Narrating the journey of his passion, the young artist said that he started sketching during school time but took it to the public in 2011 after completing his studies.

“It was my parents wish to become an accountant because an artist can’t live on the income of his paintings and passion,” Shaiq said.

But passion of young artist provided him a platform in the major shopping malls of the city, where he sat in the corner with his paper sheets, a stand and a chair.

“I sat there and started making portraits of different personalities and from there citizens were attracted to my work and started giving me orders to sketch their portraits,” he said.

He said it was like breaking the ice; people including foreigners approached me and asked to make their portrait, which also helped in taking my work outside the country.

Shaiq stated that major shift in promotion of his talent came when his work was uploaded on social media.

“Thousands of people across the world appreciated my work and asked to make their portrait,” he said.

Currently, more than 50,000 social media activists are following his page while an international website short listing the people for their outstanding talent has ranked Shaiq in world’s top 10 exceptional pencil artists. Amongst his customers, majority are females who come for portrait sketching.

The young patriot, who sketches portraits of politicians and mostly likes to convert the images of father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam and national poet Allama Iqbal on his canvas.

“The biggest portrait I made was of Mohammad Ali Jinnah on 40x60 inches sheet and also sketched national poet’s image in inverted position,” he said.

But only expressing the passion cannot bring you bread and butter, so he also charges fees to his clients which add extra income in his livelihood.

“Cost of portrait varies with its size and it starts from Rs 2000,” he said.

Young artist, who is not inspired from any big name in the world of the art, however advocates for the support of this art at government level.

“Appreciation on individual level can’t help in saving and promoting this talent, a huge number of people with these skills are being ignored only for not having a proper platform,” he said.

He said there are thousands of talented persons converting their feelings and expressions from pencil but they are unknown.

“A single platform for artists by government can give encouragement to unknown talent in the country,” he said. Though artist cannot contain his feelings and he expresses it with his natural talent but encouragement from the society can also contribute in improving their financial status, he said.