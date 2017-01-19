Rawalpindi - Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out raids against drug mafia and recovered huge cache of drugs besides arresting 15 smugglers, informed ANF spokesman Sami Ullah Khan on Wednesday.

According to him, ANF conducted operations against drug mafia at Attock, Lahore, DI Khan, Peshawar, Hyderabad and Karachi and recovered 175 kg of narcotics worth Rs 58 million in the international market. As many as 15 smugglers were also arrested by ANF while 7 vehicles being used for transportation of narcotics have also been impounded, he said. The recovered drugs comprised 164.3 kg Hashish and 11.3 kg heroin.

He said ANF Rawalpindi while acting on a tip-off intercepted a Suzuki Mehran car near Burhan Interchange, GT Road, Attock and recovered 10.8 Kg hashish on search of the car.

Two drug carriers namely Muhammad Siraj and Sardar Khan, residents of Peshawar were arrested during the operation.

In another operation ANF Rawalpindi arrested a motorcyclist identified as Qarar Ahmed resident of Attock while he was travelling near Shahan Chowk, Attock Basal Road, Attock and recovered 1.5 Kg hashish from his possession. As per reports, the accused was involved in distribution of drugs at local level.

ANF Lahore Airport Team detained a suspected passenger identified as Muhammad Asif resident of Gujranwala at Allma Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, recovering 3 Kg Heroin concealed in his luggage. The accused was to board for Netherland via Doha by Qatar Airline Flight No. QR-821.

In another operation, ANF Lahore during routine checking near near Kot Abdul Malik Motorway Interchange, Lahore intercepted a car and arrested Raheel Abbasi resident of Rawalpindi and Waqar Ali resident of Karachi on recovery of 5 Kg Hashish seized from their car.

ANF Peshawar on pursuance of information intercepted a Hino Truck near PSO Petrol Pump, Chashma Road, DI Khan. Search of the vehicle led to seizure of 130 Kg Hasish concealed inside the body of the truck. A person on board namely Mir Muhammad, resident of Attock was arrested on the spot.

In another operation, ANF Peshawar while intercepting a Suzuki Alto car near Motorway Chowk, Ring Road, Peshawar recovered 15 Kg Hashish concealed in improvised cavities of the car.

Three persons identified as Ali Khan, Ahmed Khan and Noor Nabi resident of Khyber Agency were also arrested during the operation.

ANF Karachi arrested a local drug peddler identified as Imdad Ullah Pitafi while he was riding on a motorcycle near Zeal Pak Factory, Hyderabad City and recovered 2 Kg Hashish from his personal possession.

In another operation, ANF Karachi arrested a passenger named Rameez Raja Sheikh, resident of Karachi at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and recovered 800 gram Heroin concealed in his shoes.

The arrested passenger intended to fly for Bangkok by Thai Airwuas Flight No TG-342.

Yet in another operation ANF intercepted a Toyota Corrolla car at Pehlwan Goth Karachi and recovered 3.6 Kg Heroin concealed in it.

A person on board namely Syed Mazhar Abbas was also arrested during the operation.