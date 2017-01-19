Islamabad - The National Assembly Standing Committee for Federal Education and Professional Training held its meeting on Wednesday to discuss drug peddling issue in the University of Quaid-i-Azam.

The meeting was chaired by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Amirullah Marwat where a detailed briefing was given by university officials on drug peddling and land encroachment of the university.

University of Quaid-i-Azam Dean Waseem Ahmed informed the committee that along with drug peddling, the gambling activities were also being held in the university premises.

He also informed that university administration informed the police and conducted raid on illegal activities but people involved in activities were released later.

According to him University of Quaid-i-Azam employees were also involved in conducting such activities. He also said that private people are also residing in hostels with students illegally.

Meanwhile, syndicate body elections were also held in University of Quaid-i-Azam where Prof Dr Tassawar Hayat (Math) and Associate Professor Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal from School of Politics & IR were selected in two categories.

The elections were held in the categories of Professors and Associate Professors.

The syndicate of University of Quaid-i-Azam is the apex statuary decision making body of the university.

Dr Tassawar secured 16 while, Dr Jaspal secured 24 votes in elections.