Islamabad - National Press Club is holding ‘Islamabad Family and Media Festival’ on January 28 with an aim to entertain the citizens of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

An official of NPC told APP that in this family festival there will be number of activities which would attract masses.

He said number of stalls including cultural music, media corner, Youth corner, School colleges and of different NGO’s, embassies would be set-up. Talent hunt show and other social/cultural activities would also be held, he added.