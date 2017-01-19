Islamabad - Senate committee on Right to Information Bill, 2016 Wednesday deferred the RTI draft bill’s clauses related to defence forces and defence installations.

The first formal meeting on RTI 2016, was held under the chair of Senator Farhatullah Babar and it discussed the bill clause by clause and approved some of the clauses after detail consultation.

At the start of the meeting, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb briefed the committee and said that the spirit of the government bill was to facilitate the people in access to information. She said that it was the target to make it transparent and, if needed, the government was open for any addition by the committee.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, she said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also wanted to see the implantation on RTI Bill before next elections.

She said no difference between government and opposition on the draft of bill. She said that two meetings will be held next week for reviewing the draft of the bill and launching of RTI bill in country as soon as possible is also part of government priorities.

The committee also reviewed the draft of RTI bills of different countries including America, UK, India and Bangadesh during meeting. The clauses related to defence force institutions could not be finalised in meeting.

Chairman committee Senator Babar said, “We need to clear the difference between secret and national security.” He said the national security will not be undertreated after sharing the details of budget which was spent on buying arms.

Later talking to media, Chairman of the Committee Farhatullah

Babar said that the committee started its proceedings from the government bill and approved its 7 clauses. The total clauses of the bill are 24. He said that the committee would finalize its recommendations within a couple of meetings.

He said that the clauses related to defence were deferred for further deliberations and comparison with other countries information laws.

The meeting was attended by Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Rubina

Khalid, Hidayatullah, Nehal Hashmi, Kamil Ali Agha, Muzaffar Hussain Shah and Khushbakht Shujaat. Besides Secretary Information, Saba Mohsin Raza, senior officials of the ministry also attended the meeting.