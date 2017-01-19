Islamabad - Chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Muhammad Saeed has approached the Islamabad High Court and sought court’s directions for removal of his name from Schedule II of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Hafiz Saeed moved the petition through his counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi and cited government of Pakistan through Interior Secretary, Punjab government through its home secretary, home secretary Sindh, Chairman NECTA, Secretary Foreign Affairs and chief commissioner Islamabad respondents.

The petitioner adopted in his petition that he has no link with the banned Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT), and from 2001 he is the chief of JuD that is a social welfare organization.

He added that despite the fact he has been kept continuously under observation through Schedule II. Schedule II of ATA is about government’s power to keep any organization under observation if suspected.

Hafiz stated that he is a religious cleric and done his masters in Islamic Studies from Punjab University Lahore in 1994. Afterwards, he also remained a student at King Saud University Riadh and authored many books.

He continued that after his return from Saudi Arabia, he started raising his voice for the liberation of Kashmir, as it is occupied by India coercively without legal and moral justification. It is because of his stance that India is badly against him and keeps alleging him for sham accusations.

In his petition, he told the court about the background of the LeT saying that it was formed in 1989 by him, Muhammad Ismail, Professor Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Wahid Kashmiri, Molana Abdullah Wahid, Younis Ansari, Molana Abdul Aziz Alvi and others. Most people in LeT belonged to Indian Occupied Kashmir and few from Pakistan. LeT was formed to raise voice against Indian terrorism in Kashmir and struggle for the independence of the state.

Saeed added that with the passage of time, LeT was dominated by the people from Indian held Kashmir who had different ideologies and philosophies than the petitioner Hafiz Saeed. It appeared that there was huge gap in the ideologies of petitioner and Kashmiri people in the LeT and by year 2000 the gap was too wide.

Chief of JuD said that he wanted to work for the welfare sector, education, health care and disaster relief services but LeT members from Indian occupied Kashmir condemned his ideology and the petitioner then parted ways with them in the start of 2001.

The petitioner maintained that then he formed JuD on December 25, 2001 after dissociating from LeT. In the past years with sheer hard work JuD has done a lot of social work. After JuD was formed, he never remained involved in any sort of sectarianism, always talked about solidarity of Muslim Ummah, stood firmed with people of Pakistan in all national disasters and petitioner’s work was duly acknowledged by the national and international organizations especially during the earthquake of 2005.

Hafiz said that the petitioner has nothing to do with any activity that could be termed as illegal; however, petitioner is a firm believer that India forcefully occupied Kashmir and people of Kashmir have right to choose their future in the light of United Nation resolutions.

The Chief of JuD added that he has no connection whatsoever with the LeT and it is run by the Kashmiri people. Once they tried to reconnect and just due to misunderstanding a notification dated November 15, 2003 was issued. Petitioner then immediately filed a civil suit and an order was passed that the petitioner shall not be considered as a member of LeT.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to declare that his continuous enlisting on Schedule II of ATA on the strength of November 15, 2003 notification is illegal, unlawful and violation of law.