Islamabad - A grand reception to celebrate the 69th anniversary of Independence Day of the Union of Myanmar was hosted by the Ambassador Win Naing in Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Sports, Cultural and Provincial Coordination, Riaz Pirzada was the chief guest. National anthem of Pakistan and Myanmar were played and cake was also cut by the chief guest along with all the ASEAN Ambassadors. The ambassador of Indonesia Dr ichwan suyudhie, Malaysian Ambassador Hasrul Sani Mujtabar, Thailand Ambassador Suchart Liengsaengthong, Philippine Ambassador Daniel R Espiritu, Vietnam Ambassador Nguyen Xuan Luu, Brunei Ambassador Brig General (R) Dato Haji Mahmud Bin Haji Saidin and Myanmar Ambassador win Naing were also sitting on the stage along with the chief guest. The participants were enthralled by cultural performances of Burmese’s ladies and folk dances on the folk tunes.

The Ambassador of Palestine, Walid Ahmad Mahmoud Abu Ali shared that the President of Palestine, Muhmoud Abbas will visit Islamabad at the end of this month and will also inaugurate the newly constructed Palestinian Embassy in the diplomatic enclave.

The Polish Ambassador Poitr Opalinski is keen to sincerely develop the defence cooperation between Pakistan and Poland. He expressed hope that the Defence Minster of Poland will visit Pakistan in the near future which will boost the defence cooperation between the two countries.

German Ambassador Inna Lepel despite of her busy schedule takes time out to attend the events.

The Ambassador of Myanmar win Naing also made a speech on this occasion. He was quite successful in conveying his message of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Myanmar. He said in his speech that Myanmar has lost its independence after being defeated in wars with colonists but people of Myanmar endlessly fought and regained its independence on January 4, 1948.

Despite many political and natural challenges, the successive government in Myanmar by different polices and approaches strived hard to solve these issues. The new president elected in 2015 in his very first speech on the Independence Day aired the message and drew special attention to the importance of 21st century and Panglong Peace Conference.

Non-disintegration of union and national unity and perpetuation of sovereignty was his lesson for the country. Emergence of appropriate state constitution and equal economic development among regions and the states is the need of time, he added.

While focusing on its relation with Pakistan he said, “Our relations are older than the independence.” He further added that bilateral ties were established between the two countries in August 1947 and this year marked the 70th anniversary of this friendship. He wished more progress to be made between Pakistan and Myanmar at regional and international level in the years ahead.

–The writer is a freelance contributor