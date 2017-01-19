Islamabad - Islamabad police on Wednesday impounded 571 bikes and 31 vehicles at various police stations during checking in the city which were driven without proper documents.

According to details, the police high-ups had directed for high vigilance in the city following which general hold up and checking was started in various areas. During this special checking and general hold up, police impounded 571 bikes as well as 31 vehicles being driven without documents.

Likewise, search operation was also conducted in several areas of the city and 45 suspects were also held who are being investigated further.

Meanwhile, CIA police arrested two accused Majid Sultan and Qasir-ur-Rehman and recovered five stolen mobiles from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Sajid and Mudssar and recovered 105 gram heroine from their possession. Ramana police arrested a fraudster namely Muhammad Aslam. Khanna police arrested Imran Shah and recovered 10-litre liquor from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said that the purpose of this high vigilance is to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens.

He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them. He has also directed all SHOs to ensure patrolling under their own supervision, check duties themselves and brief their staff about effective checking techniques.

Furthermore, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police busted a gang of four involved in theft/pocket picking and recovered five mobiles along a computer. The suspects have been identified as Mubeen Ali son of Liaqat Ali, resident of flat 3 block 8 sector I-9/4 Islamabad, Sheer Azam son of Sajid, resident of block 56, flat 12 sector I-9/4 Islamabad, Majid Sultan son of Wahid Bakhsh, resident of Bairoon Gate district Multan and Qaiser Rehman son of Fazal ur Rehman, resident of house number NE-64, street 5, Chaman Bazar Colony district Rawalpindi. Further detailed investigation is underway.