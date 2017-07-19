ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was awarded the Legion of Merit in the recognition of his services for promotion of defence ties between the two air forces in an impressive ceremony held at Turkish Air Force Headquarters at Istanbul on Tuesday.

According to PAF media affairs wing, Aman was presented guard of honour by a contingent of Turkish Air Force when he arrived at the forces headquarters.

Later, he called on General Abidin Ünal, commander Turkish Air Force at his office.

Both the military leaders discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

The air chief marshal highlighted the PAF’s key role in ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Pakistan.

He also reiterated the desire to enhance cooperation with Turkey in the fields of security, training and information technology.

General Ünal lauded the role played by the PAF in the success of Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

He also thanked the air chief for enhancing defense ties between both the countries.

Air Chief Marshal Aman also met Dr Ismail Demir, undersecretary for defence industries.

The air chief is currently on an official visit to Turkey on the invitation of the Turkish Air Force.