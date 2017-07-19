Islamabad - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) legislator and Administrator of Gun & Country Club Islamabad, Daniyal Aziz, is among the 32 members who owe millions of rupees to the Club, The Nation has learnt reliably.

According to a list prepared by the club management on July 1, 2017 and exclusively available with The Nation, Daniyal Aziz, the Administrator of the Club, is on top of the ‘List of Overdue Members’ as he owes the biggest amount. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, a social policy analyst and development practitioner who has been the Executive Director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) since 2007 is also on the list as he is in debt by Rs263,171 to the Club. Tanveer Ilyas also owes but a small amount to the club.

According to the list, Daniyal Aziz (1-06-0221) owes Rs419,501 to the Club; Abid Qaiyum Suleri (1-10-0418) Rs263,171; Raja Haroon Rashid (1-14-558) Rs169,634; Qaisar Riaz Cheema (1-12-0495) Rs160,953; Syed Asad Abbas (1-13-0502) Rs143,171; Imtiaz Ahmed (1-16-771) Rs108,254; Tahir Saeed (1-16-806) Rs101,676; Syed Nauman Shah (1-05-0181) Rs100,940; Muhammad Saghir Khan (C-12-025) Rs99,842; Hassan Farid (1-14-586) Rs98,084; Sheikh Zahid Sadiq (1-12-0337) Rs95,846; Nasir Ahmed Hunjra (1-15-721) Rs88,581; Ghulam Farid (1-16-856) Rs78,620; Imran Taj Gichki (1-12-0481) Rs75,725; Saud Ul Hassan (1-13-0533) Rs75,425; Noman Jan Kiani (1-14-540) Rs74,281; Rafi Siraj (1-0108) Rs73,548; Asfandyar Riaz (1-13-0509) Rs72,335; Tahir Yameen Satti (1-05-0178) Rs72,112; Muhammad Khalid (1-16-799) Rs70,483; Najam Ul Islam (1-15-667) Rs66,975; Akbar Kazim (1-004) Rs62,028; Tanveer Ilyas (C-12-021) Rs60,548; Ali Nawaz ((1-16-867) Rs59,905; Syed Ali Imran (1-0130) Rs59,616; Mian Gul Hassan (1-05-0211) Rs57,489; Raja Mohammad Saleem (1-15-702) Rs56,923; Babar Suhail (1-06-0262) Rs56,719; Kaiwan Anwar (1-12-0480) Rs56,698; Muhammad Ishaq Ismail (1-16-845) Rs55,916; Shamoun Durrani (1-12-0396) Rs54,920; and Khawar Azhar Safeer (1-12-0445) Rs51,524. Sources in the Club said that the amount is overdue on part of the members.

Gun & Country Club is located within the area allocated to the Pakistan Sports Complex and offers all members, their families and guests, fully maintained and equipped, shooting sport round the year. Additionally, the club members can book lunches and dinners.

According to the website of the club, the members were asked to settle their outstanding dues by or before February 28, 2017 to avoid suspension of credit facility. The policy of the club said that all monthly bills shall be payable within a period of 30 days from the date of issuance of the bills and any amount remaining outstanding beyond the period of 30 days shall be considered a ‘default amount’.

The policy further said if a member has a default amount beyond 90 days, all membership privileges shall stand suspended including use of the club facilities on cash payment or otherwise.

When contacted, Daniyal Aziz said he is one of the highest revenue members of the Club not from now since long and that his bill has regularly been paid.

He said before that he was extremely busy with many cases in ECP, Anti-Terrorism Court and Supreme Court as well as budget session and his constituency.

“I also shifted recently and because of new address, many credit card and other bills also got delayed. I have paid Rs 500,000 to the Club on 14th. So now the Club has excess of funds in my account perhaps the only account with excess funds of credit”, he clarified. However, the List was on official display on the counter of the Fitness Club of the Gun & Country Club even on July 15th, the next day Daniyal Aziz credited his account.