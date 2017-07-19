Islamabad - The Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has finalised the name of a deputationist for heading the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) in violation of the Supreme Court’s order.

Dr Fazl-i-Moula, an official of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department has been selected for heading the NIRM, an official source told The Nation on Tuesday. He said that Dr Fazl previously had served as head of the institute for around a decade and also remained an administrator of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a few months last year. However, the official said that he (Dr Fazl) was repatriated to his parent department along with other officials after the SC’s order to repatriate all the officials from other provinces.

He said that the selected official earned a bad reputation in the health department of federal capital due to his alleged malpractices and maladministration. “The official has been selected because of his friendly terms with the minister CADD,” he added. The source also said that the official has been brought again in violation of SC orders. “The minister’s pick was initially posted to another government department and then through the CADD Ministry he has been again appointed as NIRM head”.

The CADD in October 2016 also issued a notification regarding compliance to SC orders on repatriation of officials from other departments and provinces. The notification said: “In continuation of this Division’s letter of even number dated 14-10-2016 on the subject noted above it is clarified that SZABMU (PIMS), FGPC and NIRM has service record of the officers/officials who are irregularly absorbed/appointed by transfer/appointed or regularised and within the ambit of the Supreme Court’s decision. It is therefore advised that the list be reviewed as per available record and decide the repatriation of all officers/officials on case to case basis in compliance of orders/decision of Supreme Court of Pakistan in letter and spirit. It is further informed that copy of Establishment Division earlier O.M dated 31-01-2014 and 25-02-2014 stands withdrawn vide O.M. No. 1/59/2013-Lit-IV, dated 18-09-2015 to this effect and is enclosed for ready reference”. However, in violation of the apex court order, the official has been again appointed for three years as head of the NIRM.

Dr Fazl-i-Moula in his earlier term was also accused of nepotism and appointing junior officials against senior posts. Recently, after the court order, a test was also conducted under the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to appoint the NIRM’s head.

However, only a single female candidate passed the written examination but she could not have the required experience to head the institute and the post remained vacant.

When contacted CADD, a high official of the ministry told The Nation that the Supreme Court’s order was regarding absorption of officials from other departments, adding deputationists can come for set a duration.