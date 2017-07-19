Anti-dengue awareness walk held

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad Capital Administration in collaboration with the CADD Ministry held an awareness walk against dengue on Tuesday.

The walk was also joined by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University PIMS, Federal Medical College Islamabad nurses, students and NGOs. Health experts on this occasion shed light on the disease, its prevention, clinical case management and steps being taken for its control.

Dr Durrani Epidemiologist Add DHO briefed the media and participants about adopting simple measures to prevent from the bite of mosquitoes like wearing full sleeves clothes, applying anti-mosquito cream on exposed parts in the evening while going in the parks.

Dr Durrani also explained that for that matter Lady Health Workers should visit homes in the catchment area of their community informing them to clear their surroundings of solid waste from inside and outside homes and also clear the stagnant water from air coolers, refrigerator trays, flower beddings and cover water tanks and cisterns. Dr Javaid Akram emphasised the importance of detecting dengue patients at the earliest stage through simple tests and never panic to get every patient admitted as 95 per cent of patients get well without medical intervention.–Staff Reporter

Murder convict hanged to death at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI:A murder convict was hanged to death at Adiala Jail here on Tuesday morning.

The murder convict identified as Muhammad Azram was involved in killing of his brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute in 1998 at Kallar Syedan.

The authorities after executing Muhammad Azram handed over his dead body to family.

According to available details, Azram shot dead his brother Muhammad Javaid and sister-in-law Rukhsana Kausar on May 31, 1998 over property dispute at village Jochach Mamdod in limits of police station Kallar Syedan.

The local police arrested Azram April 21, 2001 and an additional district and sessions judge in Rawalpindi awarded death sentence on two counts to him on September 30, 2004. The court also imposed Rs500,000 as fine and in case of non-payment, the convict had to serve six months of jail term.

The convict’s appeal in the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench was rejected on April 6, 2010. Azram’s appeal in the Supreme Court was also rejected on January 2, 2017. President of Pakistan turned down his mercy petition on July 7, 2017. The District and Sessions Judge Rawalpindi (DSJ) had fixed July 18 as execution day of the murder convict.–Staff Reporter

CDA workers protest against

anti- labour policies

ISLAMABAD:Hundreds of Capital Development Authority (CDA) workers on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against what they called anti-labour policies adopted by CDA Member Administration Yasir Peerzada. The workers assembled at the call of CDA Mazdoor Union (CBA) at the headquarters. Ch. Muhammad Yaseen, General Secretary and others addressed the gathering. Ch. Muhammad Yaseen, while addressing the protesters said that the Mazdoor Union has always believed in bilateral negotiations for resolution of disputes with the management and got various demands accepted. However, he lamented the rigid attitude of the present administration and said that due to non-cooperation and anti-labour policies of the management, the demands are not being negotiated peacefully.–.–Staff Reporter



He made a specific reference to what he termed illegal appointment of Member Admin Yasir Pirzada not being eligible to serve on the said post. He said that the member has adopted a course detrimental and against the workers’ interest. Citing a number of anti-labour policies, Ch. Yaseen said the Member Admin is part of anti-labour group. He appealed to the Prime Minister, Interior Minister, State Minister for CADD, and Chairman CDA for removal of Member Administration immediately.