Rawalpindi - Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said that Indian troops are involved in killing of innocent people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir but the international community has kept mum over the violations of human rights in the occupied valley. “Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and nobody can even dare to separate it. Kashmir is a core and vital issue of Pakistan that needs to be resolved according to resolutions of United Nations (UN)”, said Nafees Zakriya stated this while addressing a seminar titled “19 July 1947: Kashmir votes for Pakistan,” at the Rawalpindi Press Club.

The seminar was organised by International Kashmir Lobby in collaboration with the National Press Club. The seminar was attended and also addressed by Mashal Malik, wife of Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, former president Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Haji Yaqub and PTI MPA Arif Abbasi. Nafees Zakriya said that the sudden acceleration in Kashmir freedom movement by the people of Kashmir has panicked India and it is using brut force to suppress the movement but it was badly failed.

He said the core issue of Kashmir should be resolved according to resolutions of UN. He reradiated the firm stance of Pakistan that Kashmiris should be given their right of self-determination. “Kashmir issue is our national issue and Pakistan wants to resolve it as per UN resolutions,” he said. He also paid rich tribute to Kashmiri women for rendering countless sacrifices for freedom of Kashmir.

Commenting on Indian spy Kalbushan Jhadav, Nafees Zakriya said the detainee was a spy of RAW and Pakistan has ample proofs of his involvement in terrorism activities in the country.

He said Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif spoke about Kashmir issue in UN General Assembly session instead of Indian spy.

While appreciating the youth, the spokesman said they have raised the issue of Indian forces’ bloodshed and other violations against human rights on social media. He said media can play a vital role for highlighting Kashmir issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Mashal Malik said Indian intelligence agency RAW is fuelling terrorism in Pakistan aimed distract Pakistan’s attention from the Kashmir issue. He said Kashmir issue should be resolved immediately. She ruled out possibility of ties with Indian sans resolution of Kashmir issue.

She said raising voice for ones basic rights is not terrorism but India is making attempts to prove Indian freedom fighters and people as terrorists in the eyes of world. The stability and prosperity of Sub-continent is linked with peaceful resolution of core issue of Kashmir, she said. The other speakers also addressed the seminar and condemned Indian forces atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.