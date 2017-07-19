Islamabad - The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Chinese Academy of Sciences to strengthen the research culture in both institutes. MoU was signed with Beijing Institute of Genomics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, China. As per the MoU, Chinese and Pakistani institutions aim to recognise their complementary strength in the fields of life sciences, and wish to strengthen their relationship for the benefit of their students and researchers.

The MoU was signed by BIG-CAS Director Dr Yongbiao Xue and Vice Chancellor (VC) QAU Dr. Javed Ashraf. Earlier, a one day symposium was held at the National Centre for Bioinformatics QAU in which the six-member Chinese delegation was welcomed by Dr Sajid Rashid Chairperson of NCB and Dr Amir Ali Abbasi.

In a productive one to one faculty session with Dr Yongbiao Xue, Dr Changqing Zeng, Dr Songnian Hu, Dr Yiming Bao, Dr Zhang Zhang and Dr Jiayan Wu long term prospective academic collaborations and mutual research work in the field of life sciences were discussed.