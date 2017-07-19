Rawalpindi - The city traffic police have launched a massive crackdown on the users of substandard/illegal cylinders in public transport and arrested some eight drivers on Tuesday.

The crackdown was launched against drivers of public transport by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid following the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Police Capt (Retd) Usman Khattak and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja.

The traffic wardens started taking action against the public transport vehicles for installing illegal/substandard CNG cylinders and nabbed eight drivers. The action was taken against the public transports within limits of police stations Waris Khan, RA Bazaar and Cannt where cases under sections 268/285/286 of PPC were also registered against the accused.

Talking to media men, CTO Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid said such substandard CNG cylinders got exploded in a vehicle causing loss of precious human lives. He said IG and RPO took serious note of incidents of explosions of CNG/LPG cylinders installed in commercial vehicles. He said IG directed the traffic police to take measures in this regard.

He said traffic police held eight drivers during a special driver in the areas of Cantt, Murree Road, Waris Khan and RA Bazaar and got registered cases against them with local police. “A special squad has also been constituted to accelerate action against those commercial use vehicles plying on roads with substandard CNG cylinders behind the passengers’ seats,” said CTO. He said action has been taken against mini wagons and Hiace providing travelling facilities to passengers on various routes.