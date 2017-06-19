Islamabad - The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has completed the process of its admissions for the semester Spring 2017 and placed particulars of students at the official website.

The data of incomplete admission forms has also been placed on the website. The nature of objection can be checked from the link http://adms.aiou.edu.pk/objections/ssearch.php, said a press release issued on Sunday.

Those students who could not find information in admission confirmation or objectionable forms sections have been advised to immediately send duplicate admission form to Directorate of Admissions, Block No 4, IMU Section, Allama Iqbal Open University, Sector H-8, Islamabad.

The last date for submission of duplicate form is 23rd June 2017. After this date no form will be entertained and students will be granted admission in next semester and fee will be adjusted.

The duplicate admission form can be downloaded from the university website.

The books and other allied material are being mailed to the enrolled students accordingly, the Director Admissions said. Applicants can check and get confirmation of their admission by visiting the website (www.aiou.edu.pk.com).

The applicants have been advised to wait till the mid of July 2017. Hopefully, they will receive the books, otherwise they may contact admission directorate after July 15 by sending email at adms@aiou.edu.pk or call helpline 051-111-112-468.

According to Director Admissions, tutors will be appointed by concerned regional office and students will receive tutors information before the start of study period.

Wrong parking creates traffic

hurdles

Chief Traffic Officer Chaudhry Yousaf Ali Shahid has said that wrong parking created hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

CTO has directed wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking.

He said, wrong parking is one of the main causes of traffic mess on the roads and it would not be tolerated. The vehicles and motorcycles parked wrongly would be impounded in the police stations.

All out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated in terms of smooth flow of traffic on city roads.