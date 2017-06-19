Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested several outlaws during its operation against criminal elements.

According to the police officials, Koral police arrested a drug peddler Muhammad Sarfraz and recovered 1.248kg hashish from him. Kohsar police arrested Muhammad Imran and recovered a mobile phone from him. Aabpara police arrested Muhammad Asif and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him. While reviewing the overall performance of the police, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has appreciated it and directed all police officials to intensify efforts against criminal elements.

Meanwhile, local police arrested 19 professional alm-seekers from various area of the city, a police spokesman said. The police have launched a special campaign to curb this curse following the directions from SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani. The SSP has directed to shift child beggars at shelter homes and protection centres. He has directed all SPs to keep a vigilant eye on beggars outside mosques, Imambargahs and in markets and ensure arrest of professional alms-seekers.

The SSP has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that needy children and women are shifted to various centres after verification so that they could be made responsible citizens.

Specials squads have been constituted by him to curb the begging practice and performance of these squads would be reviewed on a daily basis.





our staff reporter