Islamabad - No iftar table would be considered complete without dates as breaking fast with the nutritious food is not only Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH) but a good source of energy.

Markets are flooded with variety of dates during the holy month of Ramazan including low to best quality dates giving a number of options to customers according to their purchasing power.

Dates are a good source of various vitamins and minerals. It is also a good source of energy, sugar and fibre.

Essential minerals such as calcium, iron, phosphorus, sodium, potassium, magnesium and zinc can be found in them.

They also contain vitamins such as thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, folate, and vitamin A and K.

The benefits of dates include relief from constipation, intestinal disorders, heart problems, anaemia, diarrhoea, abdominal cancer, and many other conditions. Dates are rich in several vitamins, minerals and fibre too.

The massive health benefits of dates have made them one of the best ingredients for muscle development.

People consume them in several ways, such as mixing the paste of the dates with milk, yogurt, bread or butter to make them even more delicious. The paste is beneficial for both adults and children, especially during a time of recovery from injury or illness.

Dates help avoid overeating during iftar. When the body begins to absorb the high nutritional value of the dates, feeling of hunger is pacified. Also, the nervous system can get a lot of help from consuming dates, since they have significant amounts of potassium.

Dates are one of the best sweet and versatile foods that can regulate the digestive process. It can significantly boost energy levels in people within half an hour of consuming it.

Asim Shah, a resident of F-6 said, “I am fond of dates and always keep its stock at home throughout the year but with the start of Ramazan their rates increases 30 to 40 per cent”.

No one keeps a check and balance on the prices giving a free hand to shopkeepers who start selling it at quite high rates especially in Ramazan when its demands increases manifold.

Ashraf Shah, who runs a dry fruit shop at Aabpara market said, “We get dates at high rates from Mandi as the demand increases four to five times and the suppliers claim to import extra stock.”

“We are also Muslims and know that everyone want dates at iftar but what can we do if we get it at high rates,” he shared.

People have asked the concerned authorities to keep a strict check on the prices of dates so that everyone can get benefits of this nutritious fruit in Ramazan.