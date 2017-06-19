Islamabad - The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) motels’ demand is on rise due to summer season as a large number of tourists are visiting cold areas like Murree and other northern areas in order to beat the heat.

The rush of tourists has increased the demand of PTDC motels located at various hilly areas.

There has been an enormous rise in the number of tourists as most of the people like to enjoy summer holidays at places like Murree, Ayubia, Nathiagali, Swat Valley, Naraan, Kaghaan and other northern areas.

Talking to APP, a PTDC official said, the motels are earning huge profit since the start of summer and it has been difficult for the management to entertain all the tourists at the same time due to limited lodging.

He said Kalam is one of the top-visited places in the current season and it had all the elements to be termed as Pakistan’s top tourist spot.

Due to an improved law and order situation in the country especially in hilly areas, the number of tourists has increased as compared to the last year, he added.

The PTDC has a chain of 39 motels and three restaurants for tourists. All of them provide top-notch facilities to both domestic and foreign nationals.





app