Islamabad - United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Monday accepted the nomination of vanishing Kalash practice `Suri Jagek’ filed by Pakistan for placing it at `UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding’.

`Suri Jagek’ is a traditional Kalash metrological and astronomical practice of observing the sun, the moon, stars and shadows with respect to the local topography.

Talking to APP, National History and Literary Heritage Division (NHLH) Joint Secretary Nazir Ahmad informed that the nomination for placing this practice at UNESCO’s list was filed by the division on March 29, 2017 and has now been approved by UNESCO.

After acceptance of this nomination now, UNESCO will complete all the necessary requirements and then place this diminishing practice of Kalash community on its list of intangible heritage, he said.

Ahmad said this was the first ever nomination of intangible cultural heritage filed by Pakistan independently and approval of this nomination by UNESCO is indeed a matter of pride for the country.

The nomination was filed by NHLH Division with an aim to safeguard this traditional practice of Kalash community which was vanishing due to the reducing number of Kalash people, he said.

This initiative will also give this traditional Kalash practice a new identity and recognition at international level.

“Cultural heritage of Kalash is facing various threats and there is urgent need to preserve this unique culture of Chitral district which is rich in both tangible and intangible cultural heritage,” he said.

The joint secretary said “it is responsibility of the federal government to safeguard tangible and intangible heritage of the country and preserve it for the upcoming generations.”

Kalash valley is situated in Chitral District in northern Pakistan and surrounded by the Hindu Kush mountain range.

The inhabitants of the valley are the Kalash people, who have a unique culture and language and they follow a form of ancient Hinduism.